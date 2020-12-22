Kano APC declares on against Kwankwaso, opposition parties

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The ruling All progressives Congress (APC) in Kano has said that they are ready to ‘wage total war’ against the former Governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso saying they are ready to fight to the end.

The state’s party Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas on Tuesday, warned: “We are set for war with the opposition and Kwankwaso and there will be no compromise.”

He further said that the party will not tolerate any form of opposition in the state, while directed the party members to engage the opposition in any fora ‘violently’, adding: “Nothing will happen”.

Addressing party members at Government House while swearing in the party caretaker officials of the 44 local government areas, Abbas also directed the members of the party not to relent in attacking the loyalists of former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Abbas also revealed that the 2023 elections will favour their party (APC), saying: “Ko da tsiya ko da tsiya-tsiya”, which means “by hook or crook”.

Abbas appealed to members of the party to always engage the opposition through radio programmes or in person.

The party chairman also advised Governor Ganduje not to allow drug addicts into his cabinet.

He alleged that Kwankwaso and his allies are still living in properties acquired by the government.

