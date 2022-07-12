Kano APC facing eight court cases -Party Secretary

The Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, has revealed that the party is facing eight court cases filed by some aggrieved members.

The ruling party was plunged into crisis immediately after the primary election as some aggrieved members left, with others taking legal action against the party.

Speaking at a meeting with the APC Northwest Reconciliatory Committee at Government House Tuesday, Sarina expressed concern that the court cases could affect the party’s chances of winning next year’s election.

He said: “The issue of lawsuits is a serious concern because we know how it creates problems in a party. This is not in Kano alone, court cases against the APC are everywhere; we see how APC members drag the party to court at many places.

“In Kano here, we have at least eight court cases so far. We do not know what is going to happen tomorrow. But we are facing eight court cases filed by aggrieved members, whether genuine or not genuine members.

“This has a repercussion because you could win an election but a court judgement can rule against the victory. We therefore call on the APC national body to see how it would resolve this issue of court cases.”

The secretary also warned the national body against following in the footsteps of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by refusing to apologize and reconcile with the aggrieved members.

