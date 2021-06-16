Kano APC suspend Buhari’s former Media Adviser, Sharada

President Muhammadu Buhari’s former Adviser on Broadcast Media and now House Committee Chairman on Intelligence, Shaaban Sharada has been suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano for one year for alleged high-handedness and anti-party activities.

Sharada has been battling Kano State Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje for the control of party affairs at his Kano Municipal Local government, but lost control when Ganduje asserted his power by anointing a council chairman against Shaaban’s wishes.

The party in Sharada Ward in the Municipal Local Government Area of the state decided to suspend the president’s former adviser after an exhausting meeting.

This was contained in a Press statement signed by the ward Chairman Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Sharada and made available to the media in Kano on Wednesday.

According to the statement Honourable Sharada has been completely banned from taking part in the affairs of the APC at the ward level or to relate with members of the party for one year.

Like this: Like Loading...