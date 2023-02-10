Politics

Kano: Appeal Court sacks PDP guber candidate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kano has sacked Mohammed Abacha as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state.

The court on Friday set aside the judgment of a High Court that recognised Abacha as the PDP standard bearer in the state.

The court also ordered that Sadiq Wali, who was earlier recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), remained the valid governorship candidate.

Delivering the anonymous judgement, Justice Usman Musale-led three-man panel held that Abacha had no locus standi to challenge the primary election that produced Wali since he never participated in the poll.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Anti-graft war: Senate proposes law to protect witnesses

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID reports

CHUKWU DAVID reports on the move by a member of the Senate, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, to ensure that the current war against corruption in Nigeria succeeds by proposing a legislation to protect witnesses as well as recommending tougher penalties for culprits   Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, represents Kaduna North Senatorial District at the National Assembly […]
Politics

Ayu: Battling against monsters

Posted on Author BIYI ADEGOROYE

As the conflict festers regarding the call for the resignation of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), BIYI ADEGOROYE gauges party leaders’ views on the implication of contrary action on the party’s political fortunes come 2023 elections   “Luckily, party positions are not tied to the position of executive […]
Politics

We knew Buhari’s second term’ll spell doom for Nigeria –NEF

Posted on Author OLAOLU OLADIPO

Activities towards the forthcoming general elections are already gathering momentum with many stakeholders angling for power using all manner of subterfuge to push their agenda and interest. One of the numerous region-political groups whose support remains key to determining where the pendulum would swing is the Northern Elders Forum (NEF). In a chat with OLAOLU […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica