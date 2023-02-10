Kano: Appeal Court sacks PDP guber candidate

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kano has sacked Mohammed Abacha as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state.

The court on Friday set aside the judgment of a High Court that recognised Abacha as the PDP standard bearer in the state.

The court also ordered that Sadiq Wali, who was earlier recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), remained the valid governorship candidate.

Delivering the anonymous judgement, Justice Usman Musale-led three-man panel held that Abacha had no locus standi to challenge the primary election that produced Wali since he never participated in the poll.

