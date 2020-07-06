News Top Stories

Kano approves N2bn Inland Dry Port project

MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO Kano State executive council has approved N2,300,000,604.24 billion for the provision of critical infrastructure at the proposed site of the Inland Dry Port at Zawachiki in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

 

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly council meeting held at the Government House, Kano, Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the council also revisited the issue of the light rail project and revalidated the N1 billion aspect of design works earlier approved in 2017.

 

He said the council equally approved the amended external loan of 684, 100,100.00 Euros for the project. Garba also announced the council’s approval for the establishment of Kano State Anti-Corruption Institute as part of the administration”s effort at strengthening its fight against corruption.

 

commissioner further revealed that the sum of N429, 248, 588.00 million had been approved for the 2020 Routine Immunisation Work Plan in the state.

 

According to the statement, approval had also been given for the release of the sum of N11, 344, 000.00 for the conduct of Batch ‘C’ N-Power enrolment exercise to be coordinated by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). During the council meeting, members also deliberated on the report of the COVID-19 outbreak response in the state.

