Kano approves N4.4bn projects for implementation

The Kano State Executive Council yesterday gave approval for the award and execution of contracts and projects in the state.

The council also ratified others that had earlier been granted executive approval worth N4, 424, 121, 793.83 billion Commissioner for Information in the state, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council meeting held at the Government House, Kano.

He said the approval included the award of a contract worth N529,319, 575.00 million for the supply and installation of five hybrid G. E. X-ray machine (X-6000/ XR-120) and accessories in five secondary health facilities in the state. Garba said the facilities included those in Wudil, Kabo, Sir Muhammadu Sanusi, Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase and Murtala Muhammad Hospitals.

The commissioner also said that the contract, which would be awarded to Messrs Triomed Supplies and General Enterprises Limited, also involved the supply of printers/UPS, radiation protection/ civil engineering and electrical works and training of personnel.

He further disclosed that the council also approved the engagement of foreign technical partners, Team Nigeria Limited and the architectural redesigning of the construction of Kano Cancer Treatment Centre (KCTC) by the team as well as its adoption as the working document for the project.

The commissioner also announced the approval by the council for the award of a contract worth N197, 836, 012.50 million to Messrs Conc Steel Engineering Limited for the reconstruction of Gashash and Daula Hotel roads.

Other approvals by the council, hesaid, includedtheprovision of landscaping (public gardenand fountain) byMessrsTriactaNigeria Limited within the premises of Dangi Underpass/Flyover at cost of N175 million; the release of thesumof N42,865,000.00million to Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil, for the purchase of double-bunk beds and mattresses for students of theuniversity.

The commissioner further revealed that the release of N17,823,860.88 million for the construction of drainages and other measures to address the problem of erosion and flood in Lakwaya town, Gwarzo Local Government thathadbeenawardedtoMessrs Brixcom Engineering and ConsultancyLimited.

The commissioner added that payment of liabilities regarding the construction of College of Nursing and Midwifery, Madobi that included the sum of N97, 048, 322.83 million to Messrs Haddock Quest Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited and N39, 370, 472.65 to Messrs Mamuda Integrated Limited as well as payment of compensation amounting to N18, 244, 000.00 to owners of properties affected by the construction of Civic Centre-Ajasa Link Road had been approved by the council.

Garba also confirmed the ratification by the council of award of contract for the supply of medical equipment/ furniture and Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) equipment, deployment of hospital management software at the four upgraded health facilities in the new emirate headquarters of Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye to Messrs El-Bashir Surgical Nigeria Nigeria Limited and Messrs Baube Solutions Nigeria Limited at a total cost of N2, 891, 320, 040.00 billion and N315, 077, 647.79 million respectively.

