Kano approves N500m counterpart fund for World Bank project

The Kano State Government has approved N500, 000 million as a counterpart fund for the implementation of a six-year World Bank assisted project tagged Agro Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL). The Commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the state executive council meeting yesterday, said the project is aimed at increasing the adoption of climate resilience landscape man agement practices and enhance livelihood in targeted arid and semi-arid watersheds in the North. He said the council also approved the extension of the health programme Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Aliko Dangote Foundation. Garba said the MoU, which followed the progress achieved in the programme, is aimed at improving Routine Immunisation (RI) services in the state with focus on optimizing vaccine availability at service delivery points, among others. The commissioner further announced that the council has approved the MoU between the state government and Medina Academy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the physical teacher training of 5, 000 teachers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...