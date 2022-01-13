Kano approves N500m counterpart fund for World Bank project

The Kano State Government has approved N500, 000 million as a counterpart fund for the implementation of a six-year World Bank assisted project tagged Agro Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL). The Commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the state executive council meeting yesterday, said the project is aimed at increasing the adoption of climate resilience landscape man agement practices and enhance livelihood in targeted arid and semi-arid watersheds in the North. He said the council also approved the extension of the health programme Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Aliko Dangote Foundation. Garba said the MoU, which followed the progress achieved in the programme, is aimed at improving Routine Immunisation (RI) services in the state with focus on optimizing vaccine availability at service delivery points, among others. The commissioner further announced that the council has approved the MoU between the state government and Medina Academy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the physical teacher training of 5, 000 teachers.
Related Articles
Insecurity: Buhari orders deployment of personnel in Zamfara
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday directed the security agencies to deploy officials to Zamfara State in order to halt the escalation of insecurity in that state. This is as the state governor, Bello Matawalle, urged the President to intervene in the escalating security situation in the state following the scrap of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Local content devt: NCDMB rescues local firms, boosts productivity targets
Until it’s established in 2011, the oil and gas industry has been doing almost everything from facilities outside the shores of Nigeria including manpower. Meanwhile, the crude that is being explored was gotten from the land of the Niger Delta. It has been like that for as long as one can remember right from the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ISWAP, Boko Haram trying to establish camps in Shiroro, Borgu
…we’ve spent over N5bn on security, others – SSG Daniel Atori, Minna Following the incessant attacks on various local government areas in the state, the Niger State Government has raised the alarm that the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram are planning to establish camps in Shiroro and Borgu local government areas. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)