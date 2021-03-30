Metro & Crime

Kano approves N9bn for construction of Muhammadu Buhari Interchange 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir,  Kano

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the release of N8, 980, 303, 460.63 for the construction of the Muhammadu Buhari Interchange at NNPC Mega Station Rotary Intersection, Hotoro, along Maiduguri Road in the metropolis.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this at a media briefing on the outcome of the weekly council meeting, which held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano late Monday.
He said the project was part of the present administration’s commitment to construct road networks to address increasing traffic congestion in line with its policy of transforming Kano into a mega city as well as boost commercial activities.
Malam Garba explained that being an emerging mega city and important commercial centre in the country, Kano has been recording significant increase in the influx of commercial traffic and therefore the need to redesign and improve existing road networks to support additional volumes of generated traffic in order to allow for safer and more efficient vehicular movements.
The commissioner also announced that the council has given approval for the release of the sum of N44, 300, 000 for the re-accreditation and resource visitation requirements for Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ayade loses as judge withdraws from PDP case

Posted on Author Clement James

Barely two days to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Congress in Cross River State, a faction of the party, led by the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has lost the case against the national leadership of the party over the conduct of ward and local government congress. On Wednesday, a vacation Judge, Justice Elias Abua […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill pastor in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe,

The serene village of Ibiakpan No. 1, Otoro Clan in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has been thrown into mourning following the gruesome murder of Rev. Ezekiel Anyiang by unknown gunmen. Late Rev. Ezekiel Anyiang was said to have been shot dead in his house at about 9pm on Tuesday. When our […]
Metro & Crime

Farmer’s body recovered in Oyo community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

…residents raze herders’ settlement Body of a farmer hacked to death by suspected herders in the Saki area of Oyo State, has been recovered from a tree where he was tied before being murdered. The news of the attack on the farmer, identified simply as Kola, at Oke Orogun Village in Saki West Local Government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica