Kano approves N9bn Muhammadu Buhari Interchange

Kano State Executive Council has approved the release of N8,980, 303,460.63 for the construction of Muhammadu Buhari Interchange at the NNPC Mega Station Rotary Intersection, Hotoro, along Maiduguri Road in the Kano metropolis. The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this at a media briefing on the outcome of the weekly council meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano, the state capital.

He said that the project was part of the present administration’s commitment to construct road networks to address traffic congestion in line with its policy of transforming Kano into a Mega City, as well as boost commercial activities in the ancient city. Garba, whoexplained that as an emerging mega city and important commercial centre in the country, Kano has been recording significant increase in the influx of commercialtraffic andtherefore the need to redesign and improve existing road networks to support additional volumes of traffic in order to allow for safer and more efficient vehicular movements.

The Commissioner also said that the council had approvedthereleaseof thesum of N44,300,000 for the accreditationandresourcevisitation requirements for the Audu Bako College of Agriculture in Dambatta. He said the mandatory re-accreditation exercise covers the Department of Agricultural Extension and Management; ForestryTechnology; HomeandRuralEconomics; Bio-Environmental Engineering Technology, as well as Library. Garba, however, noted that the State Executive Council’s approval include utilisation of the savings realised from the implementation of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) 2019 Normal Fund Intervention Projects amounting to N32,797,774.66 from the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

