News

Kano approves N9bn Muhammadu Buhari Interchange

Posted on Author MUHA MMAD KABIR Comment(0)

Kano State Executive Council has approved the release of N8,980, 303,460.63 for the construction of Muhammadu Buhari Interchange at the NNPC Mega Station Rotary Intersection, Hotoro, along Maiduguri Road in the Kano metropolis. The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this at a media briefing on the outcome of the weekly council meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano, the state capital.

He said that the project was part of the present administration’s commitment to construct road networks to address traffic congestion in line with its policy of transforming Kano into a Mega City, as well as boost commercial activities in the ancient city. Garba, whoexplained that as an emerging mega city and important commercial centre in the country, Kano has been recording significant increase in the influx of commercialtraffic andtherefore the need to redesign and improve existing road networks to support additional volumes of traffic in order to allow for safer and more efficient vehicular movements.

The Commissioner also said that the council had approvedthereleaseof thesum of N44,300,000 for the accreditationandresourcevisitation requirements for the Audu Bako College of Agriculture in Dambatta. He said the mandatory re-accreditation exercise covers the Department of Agricultural Extension and Management; ForestryTechnology; HomeandRuralEconomics; Bio-Environmental Engineering Technology, as well as Library. Garba, however, noted that the State Executive Council’s approval include utilisation of the savings realised from the implementation of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) 2019 Normal Fund Intervention Projects amounting to N32,797,774.66 from the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AGS Tribe poised to improve access to digital resources for women

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…launches #HERconomy Campaign Sequel to the launch of the AGS Enterprise Challenge in 2018 to showcase, empower and fund female-led businesses across Nigeria, AGS Tribe is set to host the maiden edition of the #HERconomy conference and unveil a ‘mystery product’ for women across the continent. The event which is slated to hold on Sunday, […]
News

Group backs President Buhari on service chiefs, security agencies in tackling insecurity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s show of confidence on the service chiefs and security agencies to address the security challenges in the country.  According to the group, the president’s trust has vindicated the efforts of the service chiefs which it said has yielded positive gains in the war against terrorism, banditry and […]
News

ASUU warns of imminent crisis over unpaid salaries

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned of imminent crisis in the nation’s universities if the six months’ salary arrears owed members in two universities is not paid immediately.     In a release issued yesterday by Comrades Chinyere Echendu and Francis Nkaa, Chairperson and Secretary respectively of the Michael Okpara University of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica