Kano: Armed thugs chase away anti-insecurity protesters

Armed thugs yesterday attacked and chased away the anti-insecurity protesters in Kano. The protesters, organised across the northern states by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) against the lingering insecurity challenges bedevilling the North, couldn’t go far as the heavily armed thugs pounced on them. Members of CNG had gathered on Bayero University, Kano (BUK) Road to proceed with their protest. But some hoodlums suddenly descended on them, beat and snatched their phones.

The protesters were forced to take to their heels. A member of the group, Usaini Adamu, said the thugs, brandishing dangerous weapons, invaded the gathering opposite BUK old campus and started attacking the protesters. Adamu said nobody was killed in the attack, a few members sustained injuries. According to him, they were saved by the prompt intervention of security agents. He said: “Only a few of us sustained some minor injuries because security operatives promptly intervened and dispersed them.

“We were grouping here, suddenly these thugs descended on us and started beating us. Most of us scampered for safety while some of us resisted until security agents arrived and dispersed them.

