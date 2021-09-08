Metro & Crime

Kano Assembly calls for creation of State Police, devolution of powers to states

The Kano State House of Assembly has said Nigeria should quickly create State Police and allowed for the devolution of powers to states if government means to tackle the insecurity challenges facing the country.
The Assembly, in a communique issued at the end of their retreat, also called for the amendment of 1999 Constitution to allowed the speedy creation of state police and other necessary local secutity outfits.
They said government should step up efforts to amend the 1999 Constitution to enable the creation of state police and other security outfits to address the current insecurity challenges in the country
The lawmakers also called for the devolution of powers to states and local governments.

