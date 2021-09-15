Kano Assembly gives Ganduje 48-hours to remove revenue board chair

The Kano State House of Assembly has given Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje 48 hours within which to remove the Chairman of the state revenue board, AbduRazak Salihi, for violating the constitutional provision of the nation and for disrespecting the legislative chamber.

The chairman was said to have refused to disclose to the House the true position of the state revenue collections despite a series of requests by the legislature, but had submitted the report to the state government through the permanent secretary, Bureau of Land in the state. Similarly, the House through the Speaker, Hon.Hamisu Chidari, frowned at the nonchalant attitude of the chairman, who was summoned to the House to answer questions, but lied to them in all his submissions. The revenue board chairman was also said to have connived with the government without the knowledge of the House to unilaterally reduce ground tenement rates of IPMAN from N250 to N100 which the House described as a violation of the constitution. In their separate remarks on the floor of the House, the lawmakers were furious about what they described as the nonperformance of the chairman in revenue collection as well as lack of knowledge of what revenue was.

