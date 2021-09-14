Kano Assembly gives Ganduje 48hrs to remove Revenue Board Chair

*Alleges constitution violation

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has given Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje 48 hours within which to remove the Chairman of the state’s Revenue Board, AbduRazak Salihi for allegedly violating the constitutional provision of the nation and disrespect to the legislative chamber.

The Chairman was said to have refused to disclosed to the House, the position of the state’s revenue collection, despite series of requests by the Legislature. He, however, wrote and submitted the report instead to the government through the Permanent Secretary Bureau of Lands.

Consequently, the House, through the Speaker, Engr. Hamisu Chidari, frowned at the attitude of the Chairman.

The Revenue Chairman was also said to have allegedly connived with the government without the notice of the House to unilaterally reduce ground tenement rate of the IPMAN from N250 to N100 which the House described as “a total violation of the nation constitution”.

In their separates remarks on the flour of the House, the legislators were furious with what they described as the non performance of the Chairman in revenue collections as well as lack of knowledge of what revenue is.

The Speaker, Engr. Hamisu Chidari said the House had agreed to set up an eighth-man committee that would investigate why Kano fell from the second position in revenue collection after Lagos to now the 10th position.

