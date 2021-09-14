Metro & Crime

Kano Assembly gives Ganduje 48hrs to remove Revenue Board Chair

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Alleges constitution violation

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has given Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje 48 hours within which to remove the Chairman of the state’s Revenue Board, AbduRazak Salihi for allegedly violating the constitutional provision of the nation and disrespect to the legislative chamber.

The Chairman was said to have refused to disclosed to the House, the position of the state’s revenue collection, despite series of requests by the Legislature. He, however, wrote and submitted the report instead to the government through the Permanent Secretary Bureau of Lands.

Consequently, the House, through the Speaker, Engr. Hamisu Chidari, frowned at the attitude of the Chairman.

The Revenue Chairman was also said to have allegedly connived with the government without the notice of the House to unilaterally reduce ground tenement rate of the IPMAN from N250 to N100 which the House described as “a total violation of the nation constitution”.

In their separates remarks on the flour of the House, the legislators were furious with what they described as the non performance of the Chairman in revenue collections as well as lack of knowledge of what revenue is.

The Speaker, Engr. Hamisu Chidari said the House had agreed to set up an eighth-man committee that would investigate why Kano fell from the second position in revenue collection after Lagos to now the 10th position.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Land dispute: Lawyer, Monarch ask Ogun Assembly to halt probe

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta A legal practitioner, Kole Nurudeen Oyedele and the Oniraniken of Iranike (Elewu Oku), Sagamu, Ogun State, Oba Adewale Adeniji have asked the State House of Assembly to halt its ongoing probe into a land tussle, citing pending cases before the court on the matter. The Assembly, through its Committee on Lands […]
Metro & Crime

Task force impounds 100 motorcycles in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Taiwo Jimoh

…riders’ influx poses security risks –Chairman   Lagos State Task Force on the Environment and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit has impounded 100 motorcycles for plying restricted routes. The motorcycles were impounded at the Navy Town, 2nd Rainbow and Festac Town areas of the state.   The task force Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who led the […]
Metro & Crime

Assault: Magistrate grants arrested Imo lawmaker bail

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

A Chief Magistrate court in Imo State, presided over by O D Okoroji, Wednesday granted bail to a lawmaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Heclus Okoro, in the sum of N500,000. Okoro, who represents Ohaji-Egbema state constituency, had been arraigned in court on Monday, November 16 on an eight-count charge bordering on assault with intent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica