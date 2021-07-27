Kano Assembly orders sacking, arrest of anti-graft boss

The Kano House of Assembly has recommended the immediate sacking and arrest of the suspended Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti- Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimin-Gado.

The resolution was made during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hamisu Chidari, on Monday. Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee, Alhaji Umar Musa Gama, explained that the 12-member committee had concluded investigations and made five recommendations

According to him, the recommendations include the immediate sacking, arrest and prosecution of Muhyi, as well as setting up an ad hoc committee to investigate the financial activities of the commission from 2015 till date.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the sitting, the Majority Leader, Alhaji Labaran Madari, said the joint committee set up by the House to investigate Muhyi found out that the medical report submitted by the suspended chairman’s lawyer was fake.

He said the committee also recommended that the state civil service should take action on Isah Yusif, a level four officer serving as an accountant in the commissions.

