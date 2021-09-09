News

Kano Assembly seeks creation of state police, devolution of powers

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The Kano State House of Assembly has said that Nigeria should quickly create state police and allow for the devolution of powers to states if the government wants to tackle the security challenges facing the country. The Assembly in a communiqué issued at the end of its retreat, also called for the amendment of the 1999 Constitution to allow the speedy creation of state police and other necessary local security outfits.

The Assembly said the government should step up efforts at amending the 1999 Constitution to give room for the creation of state police and other security outfits to address the current insecurity in the country. The lawmakers also called for the devolution of powers to states and local governments and promised necessary steps to be taken by them to strengthen the internal audit unit of the House and ensure regular capacity building of the staff of the office.

According to the communiqué, Speaker of the House, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, after a three-day legislative retreat for members of the Assembly, the legislature said creation of state police would quicken the termination of the palpable insecurity in the country. The retreat with the theme; ‘Consolidating the role of Kano State House of Assembly in Nigeria’s strive for true and durable democratic ethos and development,’ was organised by LEGIS-37 in conjunction with the National Assembly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Stranded Suez container ship refloated

Posted on Author Reporter

  The huge container ship MV Ever Given has reportedly been refloated from the banks of the Suez canal, raising hopes that the vital waterway will soon reopen and that global shipping backlogs will be cleared. After almost a week of failed attempts to free the vessel, multiple reports on Monday morning said that it had […]
News

Ogun LG polls: 22 parties call for dissolution of OGSIEC

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has called for the immediate dissolution of the Babatunde Osibodu-led Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) for allegedly denying its members from participating in the forthcoming local government election in the state.   The IPAC, which comprised of 22 political parties, advised OGSIEC to be […]
News

OPS: War risk insurance suppressing GDP growth

Posted on Author Hassan Taiwo

Members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have hailed the bold statement by the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashir Jamoh on the right timing for Nigeria to be removed from the list of countries that pay ‘war risk insurance’ premium in the world.   They say stopping collection of such […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica