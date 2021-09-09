Kano Assembly seeks creation of state police, devolution of powers

The Kano State House of Assembly has said that Nigeria should quickly create state police and allow for the devolution of powers to states if the government wants to tackle the security challenges facing the country. The Assembly in a communiqué issued at the end of its retreat, also called for the amendment of the 1999 Constitution to allow the speedy creation of state police and other necessary local security outfits.

The Assembly said the government should step up efforts at amending the 1999 Constitution to give room for the creation of state police and other security outfits to address the current insecurity in the country. The lawmakers also called for the devolution of powers to states and local governments and promised necessary steps to be taken by them to strengthen the internal audit unit of the House and ensure regular capacity building of the staff of the office.

According to the communiqué, Speaker of the House, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, after a three-day legislative retreat for members of the Assembly, the legislature said creation of state police would quicken the termination of the palpable insecurity in the country. The retreat with the theme; ‘Consolidating the role of Kano State House of Assembly in Nigeria’s strive for true and durable democratic ethos and development,’ was organised by LEGIS-37 in conjunction with the National Assembly.

