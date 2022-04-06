Kano atheist, Mubarak Bala, jailed for blaspheming Islam

Kano-born atheist, Mubarak Bala, has been sentenced to 36 years in a correctional centre for inciting contempt of religion and breach of public peace. He was convicted after pleading guilty to the 18 charges slammed against him by the Kano State Government.

New Telegraph recalls that Bala, sometime in 2020, posted a blasphemous statement on his Facebook account tagged ‘Mubarak Bala’.

A group of Muslims had filed a petition to the authorities accusing Bala of posting uncomplimentary messages about Islam on social media. Bala could have faced the death penalty if he was tried in an Islamic court. UN human rights experts and international rights groups had condemned his detention and called for his release.

Bala renounced his Islamic faith in 2014. He was then reportedly taken to a psychiatric hospital before being discharged. He was arrested in 2020 in neighbouring Kaduna State, and transferred to Kano, his home state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...