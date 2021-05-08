Kano: Bashir Tofa Group frees 40 inmates, supports 1000 needy with cash

A philanthropic group founded by the onetime Presidential Candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Bashir Tofa, Kano Concern Citizens Initiative (KCCI), has freed 40 inmates and provided N5000 cash support to 1000 other vulnerable citizens.

Speaking while sharing the money to the carefully selected 1000 down trodden persons, a former Minister of Mines and Steal and who is the Vice Chairman of the KCCI, Engr. Bala Muhammad Borodo, hinted that they decided to give the welfare package considering the biting poverty in the land.

He said they internally amongst themselves as members of KCCI agreed to donate money to support the public and so far they have generated N10 million which they carefully set to spend on four category items they itemized.

“We have set aside N1.4 million for the freeing of inmates and already a committee, taking care of that aspect, has freed 40 inmates and more are to be freed soon, which means the budget might rise.”

