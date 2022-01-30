Kano battling exports’ rejection, says Nasiru, Deputy Gov

Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna is the Kano State Deputy Governor, who doubles as Commissioner for Agriculture. In this interview with newsmen, he speaks about how the state tried to make itself the agriculture hub of Sub-Saharan Africa. MUHAMMAD KABIR reports

Your Excellency as the Kano State Deputy Governor and also the Commissioner for Agriculture, can you brief us about your achievements so far?

We have succeeded in doing that by making sure that the government deals directly with the farmers. We did this by removing the middlemen.

The issue of middlemen between farmers and the government was a serious problem we were able to deal with. We have improved the aspect of productivity by providing or making the farmers have access to funding.

The other aspect is the provision of quality and adequate fertilizer. That has also been achieved by reviving the Kano State Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO), which had been in existence for a very long time, for about 25 years.

With the coming of the government of Ganduje, we have been able to revive that. At the moment it is part of the agricultural revolution of the country.

It is now participating as one for the leading fertilizer blending companies in the country. Apart from that we encourage the processors which is another very important aspect of agriculture. For us at home to be able to process what we grow for consumption, thereby creating a lot of economic activities. When we export it we attract foreign economy.

Can you specifically give a breakdown of this in 2021?

In the year 2021, we concentrated on projects that will have to do with productivity and livelihood of the farmers. We strategically worked out to partner with the World Bank and Islamic Development Bank, particularly where we started programmes like the Kano Agro Pastoral Development Project and the Agro Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project.

With these projects we targeted the improvement of the rice farmers, by training and providing them with inputs and giving them new ideas of technology by which they can develop their techniques and improve their productivity.

We also provide them with technology and machines. Some of the projects targeted specifically some value chain, like when it comes to the value chain, rice, wheat and tomato are being targeted.

We will gradually come to that aspect. In the same year, we were able to strategise to get an approval for the special agro-processing zone projects.

That is the SAPZAD. It is a special project that is being handled by the AfDB. Previously we were in five states and in Kano State and we made sure that we include ourselves in that project for which we are able to secure approvals.

And at the same time, even when the African Development Bank (ADB) said they cannot directly fund Kano State, Kwara and lucky enough FCT, in Kano we were able to speak to the Islamic Development Bank and IFAD where we finally got the approval.

So Kano State is being included. It is going to be funded by the ISDB and the IFAD. We got the approval for Kano State’s inclusion in the IFAD Climate Change Adaptation Agro Business Support. This has to do with the climate change that is being observed in the whole of the world.

Tell us more about the agro-business you mentioned?

In the agro-business of the day, whatever you do, you have to develop it and you have to fine tune it for it to come in consonance with the climate development of the state and the economic development of the state in general. We are able to secure that too. The conduct of the social assessment that is the environmental and social assessment for the SAPZ has already been done. We have paid the whole money for the assessment and so all we are waiting for now is for the project to commence, and for our farmers to start enjoying in 2022. Through the KADA harmonise, which is a project has been a baby of Nigeria, Kano State has been among the pioneer states that are participating. We are able to conduct a food security and vulnerability survey which we hosted in March 2021 and the survey has produced a lot of results and outcome, not only for use in Kano but in the country.

The Dawanau Market is one of our projects and it is the biggest grain market in sub- Saharan Africa. And we have consulted with the grain sellers and conducted a lot of programmes, including fumigation to ensure the zero reject tolerance when it comes to export.

We have suffered rejection of our exports by other countries because of its quality. We found out, for example, that when you talk of Hibiscus Zobo, we were the largest exporters, but now we suffer a lot of rejection.

Recently we had to contact the exporters to make sure that after production we are able to scheme in preserving it, cleaning it and making sure that it maintains the status and quality needed for export, and we are achieving a lot of success in that area as well.

Can you give us a breakdown of those who have benefited from the projects so far?

Through the programme cut across the 44 local government areas, when you talk about contributions to Kano State food basket, to be precise, 5,323 farmers have benefited with 13 per cent of rice contribution to total food production of the state.

That is one of the value chains. We have considered 22 per cent of tomato contribution of the total production in the state and 11 per cent of wheat production in the total of the state production. We also encourage the participation of males and females.

We encourage the female folk to participate in this by making sure that they are also included when it comes to agriculture. In contribution to poverty reduction, 39,005 full time, direct and indirect employment are being created across the 44 local governments where 8,978 direct beneficiaries are being involved with 6,867 mills, 2,121 of which are female.

Tell us more about how women and youth benefit from these projects and programmes?

Another achievement is contributions to women and youth empowerment in the state. They are being trained and empowered in various fields of agriculture, some in production, some in poultry, some in fisheries, and some in dairy activities. About 1,700 are being empowered, 1,600 are youths and women, the remaining 100 are people with special needs.

There is also the contribution to livelihood improvement. There is a 54 per cent increase in the overall livelihood status index of the approved projects across the 44 local governments.

We have trained 6,867 males and 2,000 females. We have done the market development and linkages whereby cottage and processing centres have been constructed and also up till now we are still constructing. There are going to be about 22 cottage and processing centres.

At the moment the Bunkure Women Rice Processing, Kwanar Gafan Tomato Processing, Kwanar Dala wheat processing are being completed. The one in Dawanau is soon going to commence and there is one in Dakata, it is also going to commence, that is in the Sauna area and about six others that are going to take off very soon.

Over 3,000 youths have been trained on livestock fattening and reproduction under the Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project. 1,000 youths are being supported on the use of crops residue utilisation, that is to make feeds for animals, training and support for 200 community animal extension workers, that are going to support communities in training on animal production as well.

Are there other sub-sectoral benefits?

Yes, when it comes to education, there is the award of scholarship to 125 Ordinary Diploma (ND) students that has been granted, that is for Diploma and Higher National Diploma (HND) all specialized in activities of agriculture. Post-graduate and PhD students from Kano that are studying livestock-based courses, especially milk processing and range land management are also part among the students that have been sponsored.

There is also the support given to 1,000 small scale commercial products procurers.

These are small scale producers, that is in grass or pasture development for animal feed. We encourage this because we want the people to take it as a business putting in mind the aspects of insecurity that we are suffering based on this farmers-herders problem and then the issue of insecurity in the country.

So we take it upon the government to make sure that we have developed our farmers so that they can be able to take it as a business. And then there is going to be a lot of reduction when it comes to this issue of this farmers-herders conflict.

There is also the entrepreneurship support for 440 contracts free men that were trained and being empowered with the NAFSAK and chemicals so that they can start up a business, and then in the future they can continue with the business. These people are the young men and the women that we have supported through different projects.

They have already started their businesses, going to farms, because they have been trained specifically on how to administer those chemicals, how to mix it and how to administer it into farms.

The sector is very wide, let’s talk about the commercial aspects?

Yes there is the provision of input support. 5,350 small holder commercial farmers, which has been launched by the governor and the distribution has been completed to all these farmers in various local governments.

There is the provision of agricultural mechanization free and post-harvest equipment to 85 farmer groups to reduce the aspect of post-harvest loss. We have provided small harvesters and also small agricultural machines for processing, that has also been launched and the distribution has been completed.

We have donated starter kits to 1,500 small holder farmers for the dry season. That is the provision of chemicals, provision of fertilizers and seeds, improved seeds for that matter.

Also tell us a little about modernization and mechanization of the system?

When it comes to the promotion of improved modern agricultural practices, we have established tomato greenhouse production on a cluster basis. And this specifically we have made it for women only. In Bagauda, 340 women have benefited, with 10 women in each group, they have benefited from that. In Ganduje we have also provided greenhouses to 50 women, 10 women each benefited from it making five groups.

The establishment of a modern gas and solar powered oven for the Gurasa production as a cluster, in Kwanar Dala is yet another one. Three hundred and ten women have benefited, in Kofar Ruwa; 40 youths have benefitted and in Ja’in 20 women have benefited.

And very soon we will coerce the empowerment of people with special needs in various areas that have undergone the training to the Gurasa making and very soon we will outline the points and areas where we will now establish the business for them.

