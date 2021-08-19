News

Kano beefs up security as Buhari attends son’s fatiha

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

There was heavy deployment of security men yesterday in Kano State as President Muhammadu Buhari prepared to attend his son’s wedding ceremony (fatiha), tomorrow in Bichi Emirate Council of the state. The President and top government officials and other business moguls were expected at the fatiha of the president’s only son, Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari and his bride, Zahra Nasiru Bayero, in Bichi, Kano State. The fatiha, which would hold around 1.30pm after the Friday prayer, was expected to be attended by other prominent personalities from within and outside the country. Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Wedding and Coronation Arrangement, Alhaji Shehu Ahmed, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on activities lined up for the two important events.

He said Governor Abdullahi Gabduje was also expected to present a staff of office to the father of the bride, the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, on Saturday, August 21, 2021. “We have two historic events on Friday and Saturday in Bichi; that is the wedding (fatiha) of Buhari’s son with the daughter of Emir of Bichi. “But President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to grace the wedding (fatiha) of his son and the daughter of the Emir of Bichi in Bichi town on Friday,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo 2020: Tight security as PDP, APC hold rallies in Benin

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 There was tight security in Benin, the Edo State capital yesterday, as the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), held rallies in different locations in the ancient state capital.   While the PDP held its rally at Urokpota Hall at an open ground, which created hours of gridlock around […]
News

El-Rufai appoints judicial panel on police brutality

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Kaduna State Government has constituted a judicial panel of inquiry into acts of police brutality in the state. This followed the resolution of the National Economic Council (NEC) as fallout of the #ENDSARS protests. A statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, yesterday said the Judicial Commission […]
News Top Stories

FG imposes five-week restrictions nationwide

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Federal Government, yesterday, imposed a fresh round of restrictions on social activities across the nation, following the confirmation that Nigeria had come under the second wave of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with rising cases of infections and fatalities on a daily basis.   Over the next five weeks, all bars, night clubs, pubs, […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica