Kano beefs up security as Buhari attends son’s fatiha

There was heavy deployment of security men yesterday in Kano State as President Muhammadu Buhari prepared to attend his son’s wedding ceremony (fatiha), tomorrow in Bichi Emirate Council of the state. The President and top government officials and other business moguls were expected at the fatiha of the president’s only son, Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari and his bride, Zahra Nasiru Bayero, in Bichi, Kano State. The fatiha, which would hold around 1.30pm after the Friday prayer, was expected to be attended by other prominent personalities from within and outside the country. Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Wedding and Coronation Arrangement, Alhaji Shehu Ahmed, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on activities lined up for the two important events.

He said Governor Abdullahi Gabduje was also expected to present a staff of office to the father of the bride, the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, on Saturday, August 21, 2021. “We have two historic events on Friday and Saturday in Bichi; that is the wedding (fatiha) of Buhari’s son with the daughter of Emir of Bichi. “But President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to grace the wedding (fatiha) of his son and the daughter of the Emir of Bichi in Bichi town on Friday,” he said.

