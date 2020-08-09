Kano collapses boarding schools into 12 centres

News Top Stories

Posted on 2020-08-09 Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Kano State government has directed final year students of public boarding secondary schools to converge in 12 centres in order to sit for the West African Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) billed to take off Monday, August 17.

 

The Executive Secretary Kano State Secondary Schools Management Board (KSSSMB) Bello Shehu gave the directive. Shehu said the arrangement is to ensure adequate safety and well-being of the students.

 

He, however, said students of the 161 government- owned day secondary schools will write the WAEC final exams in their own schools. Shehu listed some of the 12 WAEC centres for boarding students to include: Government Girls Unity College (GGUC), Kachako, Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS, Sumaila, and Government Girls’ Secondary School (GGSS), Albasu are to meet at GGUC, Kachako. Government Girls’ Secondary School (GGSS) Kura, Government Girls’ Secondary School (GGSS) Madobi, and Government Girls College (GGC), Kano, are to meet at GGC, Kano.

 

For the boys they are: Government Secondary School (GSS) Karaye, Government Secondary School (GSS) Kafin Mai Yaki, Government College (GC) Tudun Wada, and Government Secondary School, Kwankwaso, are to write their examination at GSS, Karaye. Government Secondary School (GSS) Tudun Maliki to remain at their center while Chinese Bilingual College to also remain at their center.

 

The KSSSMB Executive Secretary therefore urged parents to ensure that their wards report to the appropriate center on Sunday August 9.

