Kano: Commuters groan as tricycle riders go on strike

The strike action embarked upon by commercial tricycle operators, popularly known as “Adaidaita Sahu” has left thousands of Kano commuters stranded.

The tricyclists have decided to withdraw their services to protest thr imposition of N100 daily levy collected by Kano State government, through the Kano Road Transport Authority (KAROTA).

New Telegraph, observed on Monday morning that the usual noise created by hundreds of tricyclists in the city was nonexistent, just as commutters were seen stranded along roads within the metropolis.

Our reporter observed that workers, students and traders were forced into trekking due to the protest.

It was observed that only private vehicles, taxis and commercial buses were available.

Some of the commutters, who spoke to us, expressed their displeasure over the situation, saying that it is only the poor people that would bear the brunt.

