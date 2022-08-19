Kano courts don’t compromise in granting bails –Chief Registrar

The Chief Registrar of the Kano State High Court, Alhaji Abdullahi Ado Bayero, has said granting bails to persons standing trials does not mean a compromise from the judiciary. He made the remark while clearing the air on allegations that Kano courts grant bails without due process.

Bayero said: “Court is not doing any favour to the person standing trial but fulfilling its obligation of ensuring justice in a trial.” He, however, said granting bail to the defendant is the discretionary power of the court which also exercises judicially and judiciously. The Registrar explained that though admitting the defendant to bail is always his right, noting that courts put into cognisant the nature of the offence the defendant is being charged with.

