Kano DSS denies arresting Ganduje’s aide

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied arresting the Media Aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, who went missing after his comments on President Muhammadu Buhari raised dust.

Tanko-Yakasai, had called on the President Buhari-led government to either deal with bandits in the country or resign on his Twitter handle.

But when contacted the DSS State Director, Muhammad Alhassan said: “We have not arrest or even invited Salihu, don’t forget he is our friend, sometimes, he advise us on issues of critical security situations in Kano.

Tanko-Yakasai had on Friday through his Twitter page #Peacock, while reacting to the abduction of students at Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, slammed government over increasing insecurity across the country.

“Clearly, we as [the] APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives & properties. Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign,” he had tweeted.

He said the All Progressives Congress-led government had failed Nigerians, noting that it cannot continue to lament when tragedy occurs without taking any action to prevent a repeat.

This is not the first time Tanko-Yakasai has criticised the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Last year, Ganduje suspended him for criticising Buhari.

At the height of the demonstrations against police brutality in October, Ganduje’s aide asked the president to address the country over calls to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) at the time.

“To speak to ur own ppl over issues that are bedevilling them has become something like a favour u’re doing to them. Over & over again, u cannot spare 5mins & address the nation to calm them down, the same people u went to the 36 states to beg for their votes, its heartbreaking,” Tanko-Yakasai wrote on Twitter.

He was later reinstated.

