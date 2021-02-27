Metro & Crime

Kano DSS denies arresting Ganduje’s aide

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied arresting the Media Aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, who went missing after his comments on President Muhammadu Buhari  raised dust.
Tanko-Yakasai, had called on the President Buhari-led government to either deal with bandits in the country or resign on his Twitter handle.
But when contacted the DSS State Director, Muhammad Alhassan said: “We have not arrest or even invited Salihu, don’t forget he is our friend, sometimes, he advise us on issues of critical security situations in Kano.
Tanko-Yakasai had on Friday through his Twitter page #Peacock, while reacting to the abduction of students at Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, slammed government over increasing insecurity across the country.
“Clearly, we as [the] APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives & properties. Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign,” he had tweeted.
He said the All Progressives Congress-led government had failed Nigerians, noting that it cannot continue to lament when tragedy occurs without taking any action to prevent a repeat.
This is not the first time Tanko-Yakasai has criticised the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
Last year, Ganduje suspended him for criticising Buhari.
At the height of the demonstrations against police brutality in October, Ganduje’s aide asked the president to address the country over calls to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) at the time.
“To speak to ur own ppl over issues that are bedevilling them has become something like a favour u’re doing to them. Over & over again, u cannot spare 5mins & address the nation to calm them down, the same people u went to the 36 states to beg for their votes, its heartbreaking,” Tanko-Yakasai wrote on Twitter.
He was later reinstated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nasarawa Assembly summons deputy gov, Auditor General over COVID-19 funds

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel,

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19, has summoned the Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Emmnauel Akabe, who is the state’s Deputy Governor to appear before it on Thursday. Also to appear before the committee is the state’s Auditor General, Riyanu Lamus. They are expected to answer questions […]
Metro & Crime

Three die, 19 injured in Niger auto crash

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Three people lost their lives yesterday in a motor accident which occurred on Mokwa-Jebba Road in Niger State. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Joel Dagwa, said in Minna that 19 other people sustained various degrees of injury in the crash. Dagwa, according to the News Agency of Nigeria […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Killed police officers’ families get N160m

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Inspector General of Police (IG) yesterday presented 39 cheques worth N160 million to families of policemen killed during the #EndSARS protests in October 2020. Making the presentation at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Adamu said the development was meant to assure families of deceased police personnel that the Force would never abandon them in their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica