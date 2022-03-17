Kano Durbar Festival: NTDC Director General, Folorunsho Coker Visits Emir of Kano

The Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Chief Folorunsho Coker, the Baba Eto of Yorubaland,

on Wednesday March 16, 2022 paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Highness, Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero on the forthcoming Kano Durbar Festival.

Chief Folorunsho Coker was accompanied on the visit by Mrs Ikilama Fibi, Director, National Travel Bureau.

The Director General, Coker who is on the board of the Kano Durbar Committee with the Emir, also delivered a proposal to the Emir for the upgrade of the Durbar and used the opportunity of the visit to present the Kano Durbar Festival upgrade proposal to the traditional ruler.

The Durbar festival is the largest procession of colourful horsemen in the world, and its significance and intangible cultural heritage cannot be overlooked.

Chief Coker, who was well received by the Emir, told the monarch the agency looked forward to creating a digital Kano Durbar experience for the global audience.

“We will also synergize with local and international airlines to create tour packages that will attract tourists and promote economic growth in Kano and North-West,” he said, adding that Kano State has enough cultural heritage that should be showcased to the world.

The NTDC DG also promised to ensure that the event is given all the attention it deserved, and commended the Emir for connecting with his people since he got into office few years back.

