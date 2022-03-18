Kano Durbar Festival’ll promote culture-NTDC DG

The Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Chief Folorunsho Coker, has promised to promote Nigerian culture through the Kano Durbar Festival. Coker spoke during a courtesy visit to His Royal Highness, Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, at the forthcoming Kano Durbar Festival.

Coker was accompanied on the visit by the Director, National Travel Bureau, Mrs Ikilama Fibi. The director-general, who is on the board of the Kano Durbar Committee with the Emir, also delivered a proposal to the Emir for the upgrade of the Durbar and used the opportunity of the visit to present the Kano Durbar Festival upgrade proposal to the traditional ruler. The festival is the largest procession of colourful horsemen in the world, and its significance and intangible cultural heritage cannot be overlooked.

