Kano Emir calls for prayers over Nigeria’s problems

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Amin Ado Bayero, has urged the 2023 intending pilgrimage to intensify prayers for Nigeria to come out safely from the multiple problems it is facing. Speaking at an enlightenment programme organised by the Kano Pilgrims Welfare Agency he also commended the state government for its tremendous help in ensuring a hitch free Hajj exercise last year. At the event, the Deputy Commandant of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Musa Sani Bakura, has said that Nigeria recorded zero drugs related problems during the last year 2022 Hajj Pilgrimage.

He said the agency did not receive any complaints from the Saudi Arabia authorities of Nigerians exporting drugs or being caught with drugs during the operations. The NDLEA Chief explained that for this year’s Hajj Pilgrimage the agency has taken strong measures to ensure that no one transports drugs to the Holy Land, including those who export large scale colanuts which is also prohibited. This is even as the Kano Pilgrims Welfare Agency, has commenced early 2023 In tending Pilgrims Enlightenment Campaign, and has recorded over 70 per cent deposit for the Hajj exercise. Speaking during a mass enlightenment programmes organised by the agency, the Executive Secretary, Muhammad Abba Dambatta, said that Kano State Government has done enough in ensuring that the forthcoming Hajj operations is done without hitches. He said even in the last year of the 2022 Hajj that encountered serious problems still Kano exceled with bodies like the Hajj Reporters and others giving them awards of excellence. Dambatta said that Kano has received 5,902 slots from the National Hajj Commission, NAHCON, for the 2023 exercise and out of which already about 4, 000 people have deposited their money, showing true commitment to the programmes.

 

