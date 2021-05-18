News

Kano Emir, many passengers escape death as Abuja-bound Max Air develops engine failure

Many air passengers, including the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, escaped death by whiskers as Kano-Abuja Max Air aircraft developed engine failure, 10 minutes after take-off from the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).
The Max Air plane with the number VM1645 which was slated for take-off 1.30 pm had about a 30minutes delay.
The aircraft later took off around 2:00 pm with passengers filled to the brim.
It was learnt  that 10 minutes after the take-off, the aircraft began to swerve around the air until it made a detour for an emergency landing.
Sources said the incident was allegedly caused by an engine failure, just as others attributed the incident to a bird strike.
Narrating the incident, one of the passengers, Dr Samaila Suleiman, said it was a near-death incident, accusing the airliner of negligence.
Sulaiman disclosed that he heard a strange sound when the aircraft was taking off but dismissed any strange feeling of insecurity.
He said: “I heard a strange sound during the take-off but brushed it aside. I have used aircraft many times but had never heard such a sound during take-off.
“No even that radio announcement was made until we saw ourselves back at the airport where we took off.
“It was a near-death experience. I and many other passengers were traumatized. Many of us canceled to trip and returned home.”
Max Air is yet to speak on the matter at the time of filing this report.

