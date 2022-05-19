Kano Explosion: Buhari directs proper treatment for injured

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed officials to provide adequate treatment for the injured at the Tuesday gas explosion in Sabon- Gari, Kano. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President condoled with families of the victims of the explosion where nine lives were reportedly lost.

“The gas explosion in Kano is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery,” Buhari said “In this moment of profound grief, I pray to the Almighty to bestow strength upon the families of the victims, the government and people of Kano State and urge them to bear this irreparable loss,” he added. He commended the

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...