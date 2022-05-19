News

Kano Explosion: Buhari directs proper treatment for injured

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed officials to provide adequate treatment for the injured at the Tuesday gas explosion in Sabon- Gari, Kano. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President condoled with families of the victims of the explosion where nine lives were reportedly lost.

“The gas explosion in Kano is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery,” Buhari said “In this moment of profound grief, I pray to the Almighty to bestow strength upon the families of the victims, the government and people of Kano State and urge them to bear this irreparable loss,” he added. He commended the

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Former US Vice-President, Walter Mondale, dies aged 93

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former US Vice-President Walter Mondale has died in Minneapolis on Monday aged 93, his family has announced. Mondale was Jimmy Carter’s running mate for his winning 1976 presidential bid and defeat four years later, reports the BBC. Carter said he considered Mondale the “best vice-president in our country’s history”. Mondale lost heavily to Ronald […]
News Top Stories

Reduced int’l airlines’ capacities, frequencies temporary –Sirika

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has further explained that the decision to allow four airlines each for Abuja and Lagos as international flights resume was a temporary measure to test capacity and preparedness of the country to handle challenges faced with COVID-19 as it affects air travel.   He, however, stated that the experiment would last […]
News

Nepotism: Group calls for removal of ITF Boss, to hold protest to villa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to teminate the appointment of Joseph Ari, as the Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), over alleged nepotism and abuse of office. A group, Coalition for Good Governance and Rule of Law (CGGRL), which made this call on Sunday, said it would stage a protest on Tuesday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica