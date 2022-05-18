News

Kano Explosion: Kalu sympathises with Kano people

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Kano State over the gas cylinder explosion along Aba Road, Sabon Gari area of the state in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to loss of lives and property.

Describing the incident as unfortunate and painful, Kalu urged residents of Kano state to remain calm and peaceful.

The former governor, while applauding the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), security agencies, non profit organisations and other stakeholders for their rescue efforts, advised the Kano State Government and appropriate authorities to commence full scale investigations into the ugly incident.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kalu expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

He said: “The gas cylinder explosion along Aba Road at Sabon Gari area of Kano state is painful and unfortunate.

“I use this medium to sympathise with the government and people of Kano State especially families of the departed souls and other victims.

“The appropriate authorities must swing into action to investigate the causes of the ugly incident.

“The rescue efforts of the NEMA, non profit organisations and other stakeholders are impressive and commendable.

“I strongly believe upon conclusion of investigations, appropriate recommendations will be adopted to forestall recurrence.”

Kalu prayed for quick recovery of hospitalized victims and successful rescue operations.

 

