Kano Fire Service Records 258 Incidents In 3 Months

The Kano State Fire Ser – vice said it recorded 258 fire incidents in three months in different parts of the state.

The Director of the service, Alhaji Hassan Muhammed, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

Mohammed said the incidents were recorded in companies, dwelling houses, shops, filling stations, markets, poultry farms, motor vehicles among others.

“Most of the fire incidents were caused by misuse of electrical appliances, overload of electrical outlets, plugging too many things into one outlet and use of fake and substandard electric cables,’’ he said.

Muhammed advised the general public to desist from storing petroleum products at home, refueling generators while it is on, and repairing faulty gas cylinders at home.

The director also urged residents to always turn off the gas burner and cylinder, when not in use and stop using mosquito coils close to the kitchen.

