Kano: Four killed, several others injured in gas explosion – Police

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Police in Kano have claimed that only four persons were killed in a gas explosion that occurred in an old building adjacent to a school located at Aba Road, Sabon Gari, Kano.

The Police Commissioner, Mr. Samaila Shuaibu Diko, said the bodies were recovered from the explosion, which was caused by a gas cylinder that exploded on Tuesday morning.

He said rescue mission is on going to bring out those that were trapped under the old building.

Our Correspondent saw five people evacuated from the rubble.

However, in spite of the Police Commissioner’s statement that the incident was caused by a gas cylinder and not a bomb, there was still tension in the area with most people abruptly closing their shops.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...