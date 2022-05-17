Metro & Crime

Kano: Four killed, several others injured in gas explosion – Police

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Police in Kano have claimed that only four persons were killed in a gas explosion that occurred in an old building adjacent to a school located at Aba Road, Sabon Gari, Kano.

The Police Commissioner, Mr. Samaila Shuaibu Diko, said the bodies were recovered from the explosion, which was caused by a gas cylinder that exploded on Tuesday morning.

He said rescue mission is on going to bring out those that were trapped under the old building.

Our Correspondent saw five people evacuated from the rubble.

However, in spite of the Police Commissioner’s statement that the incident was caused by a gas cylinder and not a bomb, there was still tension in the area with most people abruptly closing their shops.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police, Amotekun lied, we paid ransom to kidnppers – victim

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure

A couple, who was kidnap victim, Monday refutted the claim that they were rescued by a combine team of police and Amotekun Corps, last week Friday.   The couple, who were kidnapped last week at Uso, in Ondo State, faulted the claim by security agencies in the state that they effected that release.   The […]
Metro & Crime

Shops, houses razed, vehicles destroyed by suspected cultists in Mushin

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Olateju area of Mushin, Lagos State, was yesterday a theatre of war after some rival cult groups engaged each other in a free-for-all, burning of houses, vandalising vehicles and looting shops. New Telegraph learnt that the cult clash, which broke out at the Ilupeju area, in the early hours of yesterday, was between the […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo 2020: Seven suspected political thugs land in prison over unlawful firearms

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure on Tuesday remanded seven suspected political thugs for being in possession of unlawful firearms   The suspects were said to have been apprehended by security agents on Ikaro Road, Ifon headquarters of Ose Local Government Area on September 19, 2020 while allegedly parading the town with a branded campaign […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica