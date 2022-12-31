Metro & Crime

Kano: Ganduje sacks commissioner for disloyalty, unguarded utterances

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State on Saturday sacked his Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Tahar Adam (Baba Impossible) for disloyalty to the government.

Ganduje in a statement by the state’s commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, said the commissioner was relieved of his appointment with immediate effect.

According to the statement: “The sacking of the commissioner and member of the state executive council followed his unbecoming attitude as a public servant holding sensitive office, as well as unguarded utterances.

“That he was also found to be running the affairs of his office as personal business and even unilaterally reducing working days for the staff of the ministry, exempting Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Apart from operating without due consultation, Baba Impossible has not been loyal to the government.”

The statement added that: “Already, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has sent to the state House of Assembly the name of a nominee in person of Dr. Nazifi Ishaq Bichi of Bayero University, Kano as replacement for screening and appointment as new commissioner.

“The governor, wished the sacked commissioner the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

LSSTF Board member, Ogunsan, bags NAOSNP Man of the Year Award

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chairman of Executive Trainers Limited, Dr. Ayo Ogunsan has been nominated as “Man of the Year” by the National Association of Online Security News Publishers (NAOSNP). The conference and award ceremony which will hold on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 under the Chairmanship of former Governor of Ogun State and respected media guru, Chief Segun […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo youths protest incessant accidents, block major road

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Youths yesterday blocked the ever-busy Owo-Ikare Road in the Northern Senatorial District of Ondo State over incessant accidents on the road. The youth, who were angered by the continued loss of lives on the road, decried the manner at which avoidable deaths were being recorded on the highway.   The Owo-Ikare Road has for years […]
Metro & Crime

Cult clashes: Edo vigilante member shot in betting shop

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

In what looks like a renewed clash between rival cult groups in Edo State on Saturday, a member of the state’s vigilante group, simply identified as Endurance a.k.a “DMX” was killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be members of rival cult group in Benin City, the Edo State capital. The assailants trailed their victim from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica