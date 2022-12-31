Kano: Ganduje sacks commissioner for disloyalty, unguarded utterances

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State on Saturday sacked his Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Tahar Adam (Baba Impossible) for disloyalty to the government.

Ganduje in a statement by the state’s commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, said the commissioner was relieved of his appointment with immediate effect.

According to the statement: “The sacking of the commissioner and member of the state executive council followed his unbecoming attitude as a public servant holding sensitive office, as well as unguarded utterances.

“That he was also found to be running the affairs of his office as personal business and even unilaterally reducing working days for the staff of the ministry, exempting Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Apart from operating without due consultation, Baba Impossible has not been loyal to the government.”

The statement added that: “Already, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has sent to the state House of Assembly the name of a nominee in person of Dr. Nazifi Ishaq Bichi of Bayero University, Kano as replacement for screening and appointment as new commissioner.

“The governor, wished the sacked commissioner the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

