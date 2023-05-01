News

Kano Gov-Elect To Revisit Sanusi’s Dethronement — Kwankwaso

Former Governor of Kano State and Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has disclosed that the incoming administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf as Kano Governor-elect will revisit the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

Sanusi, who was installed by Kwankwaso during his time as Governor, was removed on March 9, 2020 and banished from Kano by Governor Ganduje, to a village called Loko in Nasarawa State.

Aside from dethroning the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the outgoing administration of Governor Umar Ganduje also split the emirate into five and appointed emirs for them.

Meanwhile, Ganduje, while speaking at a book presentation on former President Goodluck Jonathan, authored by a journalist, Mr. Bonaventure Melah, had disclosed that he did not regret dethroning Sanusi, stating that his decision was in a bid to save the system and the traditional institution from abuse.

