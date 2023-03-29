News Politics

Kano Governor-Elect, Yusuf Receives Certificate Of Return From INEC

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Nigerian politician, Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Governor-elect of Kano State has been issued a Certificate of Return (CoR) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) alongside his Deputy, Aminu Abdulsalam; and 25 elected members of the State House of Assembly.

 Yusuf ran for the Governor of the North West state on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the March 18th governorship election held across the country.

News telegraph recalls that Abba Kabir contested against Abdullahi Ganduje, the current Kano Governor in the 2019 general election.

He pulled a total of 1,019,602 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nasiru Gawuna who is a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and polled 890,705 votes.

Yusuf, who was at the time the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate polled 1,014,474 votes while Ganduje got 987,819 leading Ganduje with 26,655 votes at the end of the election.

INEC then announced supplementary elections in 28 out of the 44 local government areas in the state, thereby the election was said to be controversial.

Ganduje eventually won by scoring 45,876 votes while Yusuf polled just 10,239 in the supplementary polls, thereby undoing his victory in the state.

Ganduje won Yusuf with less than 9,000 votes. The final results at the time were 1,033,695 votes for Ganduje and 1,024,713 for Yusuf.

Pandora Peaceman

