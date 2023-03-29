Kano Guber: APC/Gawuna Accept Defeats, Congratulate Abba

The Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has not only accepted defeats in the last gubernatorial elections but also congratulates his rival, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP.

Gawuna who in an audio clip spoke in a soft voice, said, “although we have written to INEC to review the Election we felt was marred by irregularities but today 29th March 2023, the same Commission has authentic the victory of Abba by issuing him with a Certificate of Returned”.

The APC Gubernatorial Candidate, said, “as People who believes in the rules of law and also believes in the Will of God, I have accepted defeats and also urge my followers to do the same and pray for the Person who has won”.

Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna also asked the NNPP Governor-Elect to be just and fear Allah in the runnings of the affairs of the State which he said would last in the minds of the People.

Abba Kabir Yusuf received his Certificate of Returned at the INEC Kano office amidst heavy crowds of supporters, promising to run an all-inclusive government.

The Governor-Elect of the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP, Abba Kabir Yusuf famously known as Abba Gida Gida, has assured that he will not allow his Family interferes with the running of his Administration.

“There is no way I will allow my Family indulges in my government because the Oath of Office I took I did alone without them meaning they are not part of the government”, Abba said.

Speaking while receiving his Certificate of Returned as elected Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf hints that there is no way my family would future in the runnings of governance that will be tantamount to running a Family Affaires.

Abba Kabir Yusuf promised that Kano People will see a true change in the maintenance of government, which to him will mean total attention and submission of his time to the upliftment of their standard of living.

He said he will boost water production, education will also receive his attention, assuring that there will be a total overhunting of governance in Kano.

