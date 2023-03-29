Politics

Kano Guber: APC/Gawuna Accept Defeats, Congratulate Abba

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has not only accepted defeats in the last gubernatorial elections but also congratulates his rival, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the  NNPP.

Gawuna who in an audio clip spoke in a soft voice, said, “although we have written to INEC to review the Election we felt was marred by irregularities but today 29th March 2023, the same Commission has authentic the victory of Abba by issuing him with a Certificate of Returned”.

The APC Gubernatorial Candidate, said, “as People who believes in the rules of law and also believes in the Will of God, I have accepted defeats and also urge my followers to do the same and pray for the Person who has won”.

Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna also asked the NNPP Governor-Elect to be just and fear Allah in the runnings of the affairs of the State which he said would last in the minds of the People.

Abba Kabir Yusuf received his Certificate of Returned at the INEC Kano office amidst heavy crowds of supporters, promising to run an all-inclusive government.

The Governor-Elect of the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP, Abba Kabir Yusuf famously known as Abba Gida Gida, has assured that he will not allow his Family interferes with the running of his Administration.

“There is no way I will allow my Family indulges in my government because the Oath of Office I took I did alone without them meaning they are not part of the government”, Abba said.

Speaking while receiving his Certificate of Returned as elected Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf hints that there is no way my family would future in the runnings of governance that will be tantamount to running a Family Affaires.

Abba Kabir Yusuf promised that Kano People will see a true change in the maintenance of government, which to him will mean total attention and submission of his time to the upliftment of their standard of living.

He said he will boost water production, education will also receive his attention, assuring that there will be a total overhunting of governance in Kano.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

June 12: Abiola’s Epetedo declaration centre lies in ruins

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE reports

It is a famous site where the late Chief MKO Abiola proclaimed himself the president of Nigeria, following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. That was on June 11 1994, a day to the one year anniversary of the election. He was arrested and detained for four years until he died in […]
Politics

LGAs Congress: Delta APC crisis deepens as Keyamo, Ogboru’s, others plot crashes

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The subterranean moves by the faction of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) in the Delta state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop the local government areas congress of the party has hit the rock. The Chairman of the Congress Committee for the state, Hon Matthew Omegara, […]
Politics

Governors frustrating judicial autonomy, says Uwaifo, AfBA boss

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Mr Hannibal Uwaifo is the President of African Bar Association (AFBA). He speaks in this interview on the ongoing strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), the challenges of the rule of law in Africa, among others. WALE ELEGBEDE reports     AfBA has positioned itself as a body that defends rule of […]

Leave a Reply