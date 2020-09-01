Kano: Gunmen mount roadblock, abduct three, injure others

Armed men believed to be kidnappers have taken over Falgore Forest in Kano State where they mounted roadblock and are terrorising motorists. This came barely two months after the lunch of a multi-million Naira well-fortified military formation at Falgore Forest.

Already reports say three persons were abducted by the kidnappers while several other motorists sustained injuries. The heavily armed kidnappers have already sent jitters down the spines of residents of Kano and those coming from Jos in Plateau State.

A witness, Ado Musa, said a number of commuters sustained injuries during the attack. Musa added that the Hisbah Commander of the local government, Mukhtar Abdulmumin, was among those injured by the gunmen. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the incident.

Kiyawa said the police had begun investigation into the incident. Falgore Forest has heavy security presence with roadblocks of both Army and Mobile Policemen seen at every one to two miles. The state Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, visited the dreaded forest where he assessed security situation.

During interactions with stakeholders, the commissioner asked officers to maintain high level of alertness along Kano/Kaduna and Kano/Plateau Borders within the Falgore Forest axis.

Already Kano residents are worried that something urgently needed to be done to stop the possible infiltration of kidnappers through one of the longest forests in the country.

During his first tenure, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje dialogued with cattle rustlers and other criminals around Falgore Forest and DanSoshiya Forest which were considered two of the most dangerous in the country. The state government is already building Ruga in Dansoshiya Forest for Fulani headers to stop them from moving about and address other security challenges.

