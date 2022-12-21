News Top Stories

Kano Hisbah arrests 19 youths for gay marriage

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 19 youths forallegedlyengaginginsame- sexmarriage. The agency is responsible for enforcing Islamic morals. According to reports, the youths (15 females and four males) in their early 20s were said to have gathered to witness the wedding of two suspected homosexuals Abba and Mujahid at a popular event centre in Kano.

The Board’s Commander- General, Sheikh Harun Ibn Sina, who confirmed the arrests, said they acted on a tip-off. According to him, the ‘bride’, Abba and ‘groom’, Mujahid escaped immediately after the Hisbah officers stormed the venue of the wedding. Ibn Sina said the organiser of the event, Salma Usman, 21, had been taken into custody. According to him, most of the ladies claimed to have been invited to the wedding from a neighbouring state. Thecommandersaidthey would hand the suspects to the police for action. Salma Usman, Sadiya, AishaAdam, MaryamIbrahim and Bilkisu Lukman, who were arrested, told reporters that they were invited to a birthday party.

 

