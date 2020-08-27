Metro & Crime

Kano hotel: Lawyer accuses Ganduje of violating court process

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Comment(0)

Counsel representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kano gubernatorial candidate in last year’s election, Abba Kabir, in the case of the intended selling of some public properties in the state, has accused the Kano State government of going ahead to lease the properties despite a pending court case.
Counsel to Kabir, Barrister Bashir Yusuf Tudunwazirci, lamented this after leaving court, which is hearing the matter of the proposed sale of Daula Hotel and the Shahuci Motorpark to Mudassir and Brothers and El-Samad Textile Company, that government had gone to lease the two places, despite the ongoing case.
He said the action of the government of moving to sell the public places contravened provision of the law which prioritized public over individuals.
Barrister Bashir said legally speaking government had no powers to sell public properties to individuals, because it is against the provision of the laws.
However, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Musa Abdullahi Lawan, said the case has no basis because government has every right to transfer public places to anybody for the good of the people.
Furthermore, Barrister Lawan denied acting despite a pending court case, pointing out, that they were only served on the matter just two days ago when government had already taken decision on the places.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Worshipers apprehensive as churches reopen in Ogun

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Some Christians yesterday expressed apprehension about going to churches to worship after five months’ lockdown. “We are grateful and happy to return to church after five months of worshiping at home, but we are afraid of going to church to worship,” a Christian told our correspondent yesterday. In some of the churches monitored by our […]
Metro & Crime

One confirmed dead in tanker explosion on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter

  One person has been confirmed dead in the fire resulting from an explosion involving a petrol tanker, a gas truck and a cement transport truck at the Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Many residents within the area where startled when the explosion took place at about 1am on Sunday. Men of the Federal […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Bayelsa women decry exclusion by govt in fighting pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Women in Bayelsa State women decried their non-inclusion in designing strategies for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic maintaining that women are not always included in governance at all levels in the state. Participants, mainly women at a sensitization town hall meeting organised at the weekend at Ogbia by the Centre […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: