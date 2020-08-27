Kano hotel: Lawyer accuses Ganduje of violating court process

Counsel representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kano gubernatorial candidate in last year’s election, Abba Kabir, in the case of the intended selling of some public properties in the state, has accused the Kano State government of going ahead to lease the properties despite a pending court case.

Counsel to Kabir, Barrister Bashir Yusuf Tudunwazirci, lamented this after leaving court, which is hearing the matter of the proposed sale of Daula Hotel and the Shahuci Motorpark to Mudassir and Brothers and El-Samad Textile Company, that government had gone to lease the two places, despite the ongoing case.

He said the action of the government of moving to sell the public places contravened provision of the law which prioritized public over individuals.

Barrister Bashir said legally speaking government had no powers to sell public properties to individuals, because it is against the provision of the laws.

However, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Musa Abdullahi Lawan, said the case has no basis because government has every right to transfer public places to anybody for the good of the people.

Furthermore, Barrister Lawan denied acting despite a pending court case, pointing out, that they were only served on the matter just two days ago when government had already taken decision on the places.

