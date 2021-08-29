News Top Stories

Kano Inland Dry Port to be commission soon –MD

The Kano Inland Dry Port conceptualized 20 years ago by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, is scheduled to have its first phase commissioned soon.

 

Already, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje led administration has spent about N 3 billion for the construction of link roads, provision of water and power generation at the Dry Port. Managing Director of the Dala Inland Dry Port, Alhaji Ahmad Rabiu made this known Saturday while inspecting the project.

 

 

Rabiu, who was in company with the French Ambassador Jerome Pasquire, also said that the 200 hectares facility is designed as a Special Economic Zone..

 

He said the Dry Port will have Facilities that would take at a go 20,000 Containers and 10,000 Large Containers, with the admin Block and other necessary facilities slated to be completed by December 2021.

 

Ahmad Rabiu noted that Governor Ganduje’s commitment to the actualization of the project has clearly been demonstrated with the construction of the multi billion Naira road, fencing of the entire 104 Meters land and provision of water and Energy for the project.

 

He said: “We are going to compete favorably with Lagos in terms of revenue generation and as well reduce an average of 50 Containers lost on transit from Lagos to Kano also to have reduced about N1 million cut on payments of shipment which would be done at only N200, 000.

 

“Th project will have its Cargo being shipped from Lagos on the old railway lines on only day Journey although it is 250 KLM long, and the same project will revived the trans Sahara Commercial activities been fully reactivated “.

 

Ahmad explained that the project is having a Warehouse that will take a Four High Container and also accommodate other heavy Containers being shipped to Kano from Lagos and or Port Harcourt”.

 

The Managing Director added that the project will fully come into full life by the end of 2022 and that over 20,000 persons are expected to be employed when it is inaugurated.

 

“I’m boasting to you that by the end of 2 years this gigantic project will be completed and we will give Lagos a good fight in terms of revenue generation and other Economic activities”, he assured.

 

The France Ambassador, Mr. Jerome Pasquire, said the efforts in Infrastructural Development, has excited his people to invest in Nigeria.

