Kano-Kaduna rail line to commence in July –Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, noted that work would commence on the Kano-Kaduna railway project. This is even as the ministry is relentlessly completing the construction of the Lagos- Ibadan rail project, already scheduled for commissioning in June this year.

The minister said this when he led a delegation of Nigerian Shippers Council and Nigeria Railway Corporation to pay a courtesy visit to the Kano State Governor in Kano, Mr. Abdullahi Ganduje. He said that because of the economic viability of the state, the rail line and the Inland Dry Port would boost the business activities of the state and encourage import and export, stating that even though there is no River in the state, maritime activities would be brought there. He said: “We are here because we want to see how far you have gone with the Dala Inland Dry Port because between now and July, we would start work on the Kano-Kaduna part of the rail and wherever we link the Kano rail to Kaduna and link Ibadan to Abuja, then we have the problem of cargoes.

“We have to learn how to manage cargoes that come to Kano, like you know, we are also linking Kano-Maradi, so Kano will be the hub for the railway sector with a major station in Kano, it will be able to control the volume of human traffic in Kano. “Kano is important to Nigeria, Kano is also important to the railway sector and we are trying to see how to bring Maritime into Kano, it is important to note that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council North-West Zonal Office is located at Kano because of the economic importance.

“We believe that the government has the capacity to protect those projects and respond to the needs of the users.” Responding, the governor said that he was very delighted that the Zonal Office of the Nigerian Shippers Council was located in the State because of the commercial nature of the State.

