rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Kano-Kaduna rail line to commence in July –Amaechi

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, noted that work would commence on the Kano-Kaduna railway project. This is even as the ministry is relentlessly completing the construction of the Lagos- Ibadan rail project, already scheduled for commissioning in June this year.

The minister said this when he led a delegation of Nigerian Shippers Council and Nigeria Railway Corporation to pay a courtesy visit to the Kano State Governor in Kano, Mr. Abdullahi Ganduje. He said that because of the economic viability of the state, the rail line and the Inland Dry Port would boost the business activities of the state and encourage import and export, stating that even though there is no River in the state, maritime activities would be brought there. He said: “We are here because we want to see how far you have gone with the Dala Inland Dry Port because between now and July, we would start work on the Kano-Kaduna part of the rail and wherever we link the Kano rail to Kaduna and link Ibadan to Abuja, then we have the problem of cargoes.

“We have to learn how to manage cargoes that come to Kano, like you know, we are also linking Kano-Maradi, so Kano will be the hub for the railway sector with a major station in Kano, it will be able to control the volume of human traffic in Kano. “Kano is important to Nigeria, Kano is also important to the railway sector and we are trying to see how to bring Maritime into Kano, it is important to note that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council North-West Zonal Office is located at Kano because of the economic importance.

“We believe that the government has the capacity to protect those projects and respond to the needs of the users.” Responding, the governor said that he was very delighted that the Zonal Office of the Nigerian Shippers Council was located in the State because of the commercial nature of the State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Coalition warns anti-vaxxers, urges Nigerians to disregard fake news of COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Vanguard on Covid-19 Administration and Advocacy has urged Nigerians to treat reports of side effects from the AstraZeneca jab as fake news, noting that some elements are out to frustrate the ongoing vaccination exercise.  This follows the claim of blood vomit by a woman in Kaduna after allegedly being administered the vaccine.  While […]
News Top Stories

PSC to IGP: Handover cadets, constables’ recruitment exercise now

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

…vows to sanction errant police officers     The Police Service Commission (PSC) has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to hand over the ongoing 2020 recruitment exercise of Police Constables into the Nigeria Police Force and Cadets into the Nigeria Police Academy.     The PSC said the directive was […]
News

Re: How a bloody night of bullets quashed a young protest movement

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cable Network News, CNN’s caption for a five minutes flick it produced on the Tuesday October 20, 2020 incident at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, Nigeria read like the title of a fiction and that is exactly what it is. The title is thus more amenable to being forgiven than the actual content of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica