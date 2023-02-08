News

Kano-Kazaure-Kongolam highway gets BUA, FG support

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

One of Africa’s largest infrastructure conglomerates, BUA Group, has flagged off the expansion and dualisation of the 132km Kano-Kazaure- Kongolam highway in collaboration with the federal government. The highway is being constructed under the Presidential Executive Order 007 Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing. The N116 billion project was flagged off by the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, in a ceremony in Kazaure, Jigawa State and will pass through Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states from Dawanau Roundabout in Kano State to Kongolam in Katsina State. According to the Minister, BUA Group will be the sole financier of the project to dualise the 132 km road as part of its ongoing commitment to infrastructure development. The minister reiterated the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration towards infrastructural development.

 

Our Reporters

