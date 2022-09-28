Kano Killing: When Reps moved against domestic violence

The House of Representatives last week passed a motion condemning domestic violence and called for an investigation into the gruesome murder of a Nigerian lady by a Chinese resident in Kano state. PHILIP NYAM reports

Domestic violence seems to be on the increase in Nigeria and is a source of worry to many Nigerians. Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on the Rights of Women in Africa (Maputo Protocol) and Section 46 of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) Act of 2015 provide that, violence includes those acts which cause or could cause physical, sexual, psychological, and economic harm, including the threat to take such acts and applies, whether in private or public or in peacetime or times of conflict.

In the VAPP Act, domestic violence is defined as “Any act perpetrated on any person in a domestic relationship where such act causes harm or may cause imminent harm to the safety, health or well-being of any person.” The VAPP further provides in Section 46 that a person is in a domestic relationship where: “(a) they are or were married to each other including marriages according to any law, customary religion; (b) they live or have lived together in a relationship in the nature of marriage, although they are not or were not married to each other; (c) they are the parents of a child or children or are the persons who have or had a parental responsibility for that child or children; (d) they are family members related by consanguinity, affinity or adoption; (e) they are or were in an engagement, dating or customary relationship including the actual or perceived romantic, intimate or sexual relationship of any duration; (f) they share or recently shared the same residence.”

Research has shown that an average of 300 to 350 women are killed every year by their husbands, ex-partners, boyfriends or male relations. It was one such issue that aroused the anger of members of the House of Representatives recently. The House was miffed at the alleged killing of a Nigerian lady, Ummulkulthum Buhari by a Chinese national, Geng Quanrong in Kano, the penultimate week. Consequently, the House called for the closure of the Chinese company where the alleged murderer works pending the determination of the legal status of the accused.

The decision of the House was consequent upon the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum (APC, Kano). The motion was supported by Hon. Yusuf Sununu. In adopting the motion, the House urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to direct a thorough investigation into the gruesome murder and also advised the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria and the Chinese community in Kano State to condole with the government and people of Kano State and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the House Committee on Interior is to also visit and commiserate with the immediate family of the deceased and the people and government of Kano state over the death of their daughter, whose death would not only hurt her family but was also a huge blow to the good people of Kano state and Nigeria at large. Presenting the motion, Hon. Rurum noted the gruesome murder of a young lady by the name Ummulkulthum Buhari on September 16, 2022, while in her House at Janbulo, Dorayi Babba in Gwale local government area of Kano State. He said the deceased was a corps member serving in Sokoto State and was allegedly killed by Mr Geng Quanrong at about 9:30 pm with a premeditated intention to commit the provocative act.

“We are worried that it took Mr Geng more than an hour to force himself into the room of the deceased shows that the attack and subsequent killing of the deceased person was a well thought out plan by Mr Geng Quanrong. “We are also concerned that five days after the murder of Ummulkulthum Buhari, the Nigerian Police is yet to come out with a preliminary report on their investigation.

“Cognizant of the fact that the constitutional duty of government as contained in Section 14, sub 2(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended) that ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government’ should be taken more seriously as the family members of the deceased and citizens of Kano and Nigerians at large are calling for justice.” Supporting the motion, Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta (PDP, Abia) stated that it was sad the way expatriates treat Nigerians with little or no respect.

He called for an investigation into the legal standing of the Chinese indigene in Nigeria. Abonta in proposing an amendment to the prayers of the motion called for a highlevel investigation by the House Committee on Interior so that the matter is not swept under the carpet. He stressed that there is a need to investigate the circumstances surrounding the lady’s death as well as the legal status of the Chinese resident in Kano who is alleged to have perpetrated the dastardly act. Similarly, Hon. Satomi Ahmed, in backing the motion, proposed an amendment to suspend the working status of the perpetrator if the substantive investigation proves him guilty of the crime. Hon. Taiwo Oluga further proposed an amendment to incorporate the Committee of Women in Parliament and that on Women Affairs into the investigation.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, in aligning with the position of Oluga stated that Hon. Taiwo Oluga as the chairper-son of the House Committee on Women in the parliament can be incorporated by the Committee on Interior as a single member to address the concern of women in the case and not to incorporate the whole committee and overcrowd the investigation. Also contributing to the debate, the leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa stressed the importance of the need to investigate the gruesome murder of the lady who was on national service (NYSC) in Kano. He submitted that the scenario was very disturbing and required adequate investigation to unravel the truth behind the story.

In her own contribution, the deputy majority whip, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha expressed sadness at the gruesome murder of the victim and called for a thorough investigation into the matter in defence of the sanctity of the human life lost. She expressed regret at the rising cases of domestic violence and extra-judicial killings in the country saying there was an absolute need to take decisive action on the trend. Toeing a different direction, Hon. Munir Baba Dan- Agundi wondered why the majority of the legislators were calling for a special investigation when the police were already investigating the issue. He stated that singling out the case could seem to negate countless other ladies who have been murdered at the hands of other men (local or foreign). The motion was, however, voted on and adopted as amended.

