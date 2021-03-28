News

Kano, Lagos must show Nigerians way to peace – Tinubu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has said that Kano and Lagos states have a cardinal job, because of their cosmopolitan and tolerant natures, to show Nigerians the way to peace.
Tinubu, who spoke, Sunday at the Kano Emirate Council during a homage visit, said Nigeria is going through turmoil and only unity and prosperity would allow it excel and be prosperous once more.
He said: “Nigeria is at critical stage of it’s life and the only thing that would make it survive is unity and understanding, therefore, Lagos and Kano, which have come through these over time, they must show the way.
“Peace and development would be eluded if the nation continues the way it is going, therefore unity and tranquility must be the hopes that could be ridden on.”
He said: “One can see that today I, Bola Tinubu, is sitting side by side with Governor Ganduje and this is a clear testimony that people regardless of their tribes and religions could come together and make a change.”
Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, commended Bola Tinubu for choosing Kano to celebrate his 69th birthday anniversary insisting that this alone is a testimony to the unity and love he has for Nigeria.

Reporter

