Kano lawmaker urges APC leadership to intervene in chapter crisis

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa has called on the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intervene in the crisis rocking the party in Kano State.

Doguwa, who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano state ,made the call on Friday while briefing newsmen in Kano

He said “There is fire on the mountain” and that there was need for the national leadership of the party to quickly intervene.

According to Doguwa, the time has come for him to discharge his moral responsibilities as a faithful member of the party.

He said that the APC in Kano was faced with stiff opposition from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Sen. Rebiu Kwankwaso’s New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP)

“I want to draw the attention of all the authorities involved at the national and the state level to quickly intervene in the management of the APC in Kano state.

“The activities of Garo is causing serious damage in the party; if care is not taken and they allow him to continue, then we can forget it come 2023 elections.

“We are faced with challenges from Kwankwaso, he is somebody you cannot take for granted, he is a man of timber and caliber as far as Kano politics is concerned.

“With this, you allow someone to create trouble in the party, we cannot succeed,” he said.

The majority leader denied allegation making the rounds that he physically assaulted Garo at a meeting.

Doguwa said that they both exchanged abusive words when he confronted the state party leadership for excluding the National Assembly caucus from stakeholders meetings.

He said that his apologies went to the Garo’sfamily and members of his constituency for engaging in verbal abuse as a statesman.

Doguwa commended Gov. Abdulallhi Ganduje for improving basic education, providing infrastructure and inclusive leadership in Kano state.

He further alleged that the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC in Kano, Murtala Sule Garo is a mole in the Party, because he is working for PDP/Atiku Candidature

