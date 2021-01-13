Kano LG poll: PDP faction drags electoral body to court

The legally recognised Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has dragged the state’s Electoral Commission (KANSAIC) to court for alleged contempt of a court order.

They are also challenging KANSAIC’s decision to use the PDP logo for the local government election, taking place on Saturday, since they are boycotting the poll.

The Kawankwasiyya faction of the PDP, who are also recognised by the National Headquarters of the party, had insisted that it will not participate in the local government elections in the state.

However, in spite of their position, KANSIEC still went ahead to announce that the Ambassador Aminu Wali-led faction of PDP is going to participate in the poll.

Their position was announced by the Chairman of the Kwankwasiyya faction of the party, Shehu Sagagi, while addressing newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

Sagagi also stated that the party has sued the state electoral body for contempt while insisting that it should not recognise the other faction of the party as rule by a court.

