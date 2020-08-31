News

Kano LGs get N20m each to renovate schools

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO Comment(0)

Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, at the weekend disclosed that the state government has spent well over N3 billion on improvement of education in the state.

 

This followed the decision of the government to release N20 million to each of the local government areas in the state to help renovate primary schools in their areas.

 

Governor Ganduje, who spoke while disbursing the N20 million cheques to the local government chairmen yesterday, said his government was giving more attention to edu  cation.

 

Speaking the occasion, Commissioner for Local Government, Murtala Sulen Garo, said the government was highly committed in making education it’s central policy in the state.

 

Malam Sanusi Kiru, the state Commissioner for Edu    cation said arrangements had been concluded to establish 130 additional girls schools in the state. The commissioner said the schools would be established across 24 local government areas of the state.

 

According to him, 75 Junior Secondary Schools and 55 Senior Secondary Schools would be established to boost the girlchild education in Kano State.

 

“I wish to inform you that the state government has concluded arrangements to establish 75 Junior and 55 Senior Secondary Schools for girls in 24 local government areas of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

No more Boko Haram in Yobe, Buhari, Gov Buni’s partnership working – APC group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) Network for Change has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mala Buni of Yobe State, for bringing terrorist activities in Yobe State to an end. In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Alih Lukman, on Tuesday, the group said terrorists and terrorists activities have almost been completely exterminated […]
News

COVID-19: Why physical distancing isn’t necessary in aircrafts –Minister

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

T he Federal Government has explained why one of the safety protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 may not be observed in the aircraft. According to the government, the cabin is safer than any hospital theatre because of procedures air circulated in the cabin goes through. Also, contrary to what passengers thought prior to […]
News

DAVID IBIYEOMIE URGES MORAL RENEWAL, WARNS AGAINST CYBER-FRAUD

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    David Ibiyeomie, the founder and presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries has warned Nigerians against a culture of celebrating fraudulent and unmerited wealth in society, adding that unearned riches bring shame and sorrow in the end.   The cleric gave the advice during his homily on Sunday, at the end of a week-long online […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: