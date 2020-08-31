Kano LGs get N20m each to renovate schools

Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, at the weekend disclosed that the state government has spent well over N3 billion on improvement of education in the state.

This followed the decision of the government to release N20 million to each of the local government areas in the state to help renovate primary schools in their areas.

Governor Ganduje, who spoke while disbursing the N20 million cheques to the local government chairmen yesterday, said his government was giving more attention to edu cation.

Speaking the occasion, Commissioner for Local Government, Murtala Sulen Garo, said the government was highly committed in making education it’s central policy in the state.

Malam Sanusi Kiru, the state Commissioner for Edu cation said arrangements had been concluded to establish 130 additional girls schools in the state. The commissioner said the schools would be established across 24 local government areas of the state.

According to him, 75 Junior Secondary Schools and 55 Senior Secondary Schools would be established to boost the girlchild education in Kano State.

“I wish to inform you that the state government has concluded arrangements to establish 75 Junior and 55 Senior Secondary Schools for girls in 24 local government areas of the state.

