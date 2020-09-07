Kano loses over N2bn to flooding

Kano State has lost crops houses and other valuables worth over N2 billion to excessive flooding which has ravaged the state. The Executive Secretary State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Sale Jili, said government is doing everything possible to ameliorate the situations.

Sale Jili, who was speaking during a World Day for Peoples with Special Needs, explained that in Bagwai alone over 50 hectares of crops were destroyed by the floodings.

He added that over 5000 houses were washed away by flooding at Dambatta Local Government Area of the state. Jili explained that government has equipped the office of People’s with Special Needs to enable them operate freely.

Already the State House of Assembly has called on the State government to as a matter of urgency come to the aide of the people affected by the recent heavy downpour across the state.

