News

Kano loses over N2bn to flooding

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Kano State has lost crops houses and other valuables worth over N2 billion to excessive flooding which has ravaged the state. The Executive Secretary State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Sale Jili, said government is doing everything possible to ameliorate the situations.

 

Sale Jili, who was speaking during a World Day for Peoples with Special Needs, explained that in Bagwai alone over 50 hectares of crops were destroyed by the floodings.

 

He added that over 5000 houses were washed away by flooding at Dambatta Local Government Area of the state. Jili explained that government has equipped the office of People’s with Special Needs to enable them operate freely.

 

Already the State House of Assembly has called on the State government to as a matter of urgency come to the aide of the people affected by the recent heavy downpour across the state.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Australian state records daily virus record, warns of lockdown extension

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s Victoria state on Monday reported the country’s highest daily increase in coronavirus infections, prompting the authorities to warn a six-week lockdown may last longer if people continue to go to work while feeling unwell. The second-most populous state reported 532 new cases of the virus which causes COVID-19, the most new cases in […]
News

President Buhari has liberated 5 states from Boko Haram terrorism – Amnesty Report

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A report by Global Amnesty Watch (GAW) says President Muhammadu Buhari has effectively stamped out Boko Haram terrorists from five states in the northeast. The 36-page report, titled “Commendable Feats and Successes of the Muhammadu Buhari Administration in the War Against Insurgency in Nigeria” examined the country’s fight against insurgency in the last five years. […]
News

UK issues new travel advice for foreign students

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

…says students can work for 3 years after graduating   The UK has admitted that ongoing global restrictions may mean that some students will face delays just as it has offered some flexibility into its rules for international students applying for study visa due to ongoing global restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: