Kano LP guber candidate vows to retire Kwankwaso, Ganduje from politics

The Labour Party Governorship Candidate in Kano State, Engr. Bashir I Bashir, has stated that he has no doubts he will wins in a landslide the forthcoming general elections. Bashir stated this in a chat with newsmen in Kano saying the state must be set free from the burdens of the politicians whom he called imperialists, saying only doing so would unlock the potential of Kano which he described as a sleeping giant. He said, “As an Engineer, I’m trained to solve problems, I’m a solution provider, as a certified project manager, if elected I will ensure strict adherence to project management principles”.

He added, “As an entrepreneur, I see opportunities where others are clueless, I will create wealth and endless possibilities in Kano, and make sure that these set of expired Leaders are sent into Political Oblivion”. “Therefore, it is time to choose between hope and hopelessness between distinction and mediocrity between lackeys and Men of honor, than it is left for Nigerians not only Kano People’s to make history and allow posterity judge them right”. Bashir explained that, “if truly Nigerians want change, this election should be their guiding principle to affect serious changes on the Political landscape of the Country by doing away with Parties and relying on persons”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...