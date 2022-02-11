Kano moves to attract foreign investments

The Kano State Government is keying into a compulsory insurance policy to attract new foreign investments. Secretary to the Kano State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, who represented Governor Umar Ganduje, said this in Abuja, yesterday at a three-day retreat for members of the Technical Committee on implementation of Third Party Liability and other Insurances in Kano State.

“Government is exploring and promoting insurance culture in the state to, among others, encourage Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). In the long run, they (investors) will have to be insured as well and that will give them the safety required in case of any eventuality,” he said According to Alhaji, the compulsory insurance policy adopted by the state government “is deliberate because we know that in the long run, we stand to mutually benefit: the insurance companies; the state government and the people of Kano”. He added that the policy was adopted “to make Kano a better state, develop economically and move to the next level”.

