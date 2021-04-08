Kano: NLC suspends planned strike over salary cuts

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its earlier plan for a three-day warning strike and peaceful protest scheduled to commence tlThursday over what they said were plans by the state government to revert to the N18,000 minimum wage.

The suspension of the action was announced by the National Deputy President of the Union, Mr Najeem Yasin while briefing newsmen in the early hours of Thursday in Kano.

The labour union recalled that the state government had deducted the workers’ March salary, prompting the intervention of the labour union.

According to him, the decision to suspend the strike and peaceful protest followed an agreement reached between the Kano State government and organised labour on Wednesday.

