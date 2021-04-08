Metro & Crime

Kano: NLC suspends planned strike over salary cuts

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its earlier plan for a three-day warning strike and peaceful protest scheduled to commence tlThursday over what they said were plans by the state government to revert to the N18,000 minimum wage.
The suspension of the action was announced by the National Deputy President of the Union, Mr Najeem Yasin while briefing newsmen in the early hours of Thursday in Kano.
The labour union recalled that the state government had deducted the workers’ March salary, prompting the intervention of the labour union.
According to him, the decision to suspend the strike and peaceful protest followed an agreement reached between the Kano State government and organised labour on Wednesday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

ISOPADEC: It’s laughable to ‘ambush’ a governor with one pistol

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

*Rejects 80 percent pay cut Embattled workers of the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC) have described as ridiculous, the allegation that members of the Commission, who were protesting three months of unpaid salaries, had ‘ambushed’ Governor Hope Uzodinma with one locally made pistol. The workers said it was unthinkable that workers of […]
Metro & Crime

Herdsmen ambush Benue Agro Rangers, Livestock Guards kill one

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Friday evening ambushed men of the Agro Rangers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Livestock Guards during their routine joint patrol in Benue State killing a member of the Guards on the spot and injuring another.   Security Adviser to Benue State Governor, Colonel Paul Hemba (rtd), […]
Metro & Crime

Adeboye’s son leads #EndSARS church service outside Lagos Govt House

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Leke Adeboye, one of the sons of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E. A. Adeboye, yesterday led a service for #EndSARS protesters in Lagos. Leke, a trained pilot, led the interdenominational church service at the protest ground in front of Government House, Alausa, Lagos, with Christian faithful in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica